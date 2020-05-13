Ayushmann Khurrana got emotional as his film Meri Pyaari Bindu completed 3 years. Helmed by Akshay Roy, the film was released in 2017. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the completion of three years of his film. Alongside the pictures, he also penned some of the dialogues from the film.

Talking about the film, he mentioned how the film would always be special for him despite the fact that it did not work at the box office. “Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love.. …. … #MeriPyaariBindu @yrf @parineetichopra #AkshayRoy #ManeeshSharma @suprotimsengupta #SachinJigar @tusharkantiray (sic).”

In one of the pictures, Ayushmann can be seen in an orange T-shirt with a football in his hand while the other pictures has his Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Parineeti Chopra with him. The duo can be seen laughing at something.

Ayushmann also took to Instagram stories to share a dialogue from his film, with a still from the film’s shoot in the gullies and markets of the ‘city of joy’. He wrote in Hindi, “Life is so similar to a song (on a cassette player) turning from side A to side B. Often, a song appeals so much that one is scared it might end, sometimes, a song stays put on our lips and refuses to so away, and at other times, only a song’s tune stays in the mind. Try as hard as one might, but words fail us. Whichever ones stay with us, are the ones to hum with a smile all through life).”

Meri Pyaari Bindu was written by Suprotim Sengupta.