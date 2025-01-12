Boney Kapoor’s emotional tribute to Sridevi melts hearts

Producer Boney Kapoor has once again tugged at the hearts of fans by sharing a cherished memory of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi.

On Sunday, Boney posted a throwback picture of the couple, capturing a tender moment as they smiled at each other. Alongside the photo, he penned a simple yet profound caption: “True love cannot be hidden.”

The post quickly gained attention, with fans pouring into the comments to express their love for the iconic actress. One admirer wrote, “My favorite queen, Sridevi ma’am,” while another described the duo as “the best couple.”

This isn’t the first time Boney has shared his memories of Sridevi. Recently, he posted another picture of her, where she looked radiant in a black gown, exuding grace and charm. In his tribute, he described her as the “Elegance & Grace of a true Queen.”

In October last year, Boney, accompanied by his daughter, inaugurated a chowk in Mumbai dedicated to Sridevi. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the actress and saw attendance from political leaders, industry members, and veteran actor Shabana Azmi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, Sridevi remains one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. She delivered iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’, and ‘English Vinglish’. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, she also left an indelible mark in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Sridevi’s final film, ‘Mom’, earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress, a testament to her enduring talent and dedication.

The actress tragically passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai while attending a family event. Her untimely demise left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her fans and loved ones.