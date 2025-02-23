Boney Kapoor amazed by Mahakumbh: “An unbelievable sight”

Renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, where he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Reflecting on his experience, Kapoor expressed awe at the grand scale of the event and the sheer number of devotees present.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor reminisced about his previous visits to Prayagraj. “I’ve been here many times. Once, I came to immerse my grandfather’s ashes. Later, I attended an event here. But I have never seen anything like this before. The crowd, the devotion—it’s overwhelming. It really makes you realize how vast our country is,” he said.

The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, has been drawing millions of pilgrims and visitors from across India and beyond.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda also participated in the sacred rituals. Accompanied by his family, he took a dip in the holy waters, embracing the spiritual essence of the Kumbh.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also arrived in Prayagraj to offer prayers, adding to the list of prominent figures attending the event.

With the final major bath of Mahakumbh, scheduled for Maha Shivratri on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up preparations to ensure a seamless experience for devotees.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar recently visited Mahakumbh Nagar to review the arrangements. “Our focus is on crowd control, traffic management, and ensuring devotees face no inconvenience, especially during the last bath and the busy weekend ahead,” DGP Kumar assured.