Tamannaah manifesting Sridevi biopic? Fans are already excited!

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her versatility and charm, recently revealed her dream role — and it’s none other than the legendary Sridevi.

The actress, who turned heads as the muse for label Bloni at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, shared her admiration for the late superstar, calling her “super iconic.”

“I would love to play Sridevi ma’am on screen. She was someone I always admired. Her journey in Indian cinema is truly inspiring,” Tamannaah shared with IANS.

Sridevi was not just an actress; she was a phenomenon who ruled Indian cinema for over five decades. From iconic roles in films like ‘Mr. India’, ‘Sadma’, and ‘Chandni’ to her powerful comeback in ‘English Vinglish’ and ‘Mom’, Sridevi’s range as a performer was unparalleled. She seamlessly transitioned from comedy to intense drama, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood, as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

Sudden demise of Sridevi in 2018 due to accidental drowning left a void in the industry, but her legacy continues to inspire actors like Tamannaah.

While Tamannaah dreams of stepping into Sridevi’s shoes on screen, she’s already making waves with her recent projects. She was last seen in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’, a gripping heist thriller directed by Neeraj Pandey, where she starred alongside Jimmy Sheirgill and Avinash Tiwary.

Next up, Tamannaah will be diving into the world of supernatural thrillers with ‘Odela 2’, directed by Ashok Teja. The film, a sequel to ‘Odela Railway Station’, is based on real incidents from Telangana’s Odela village. Tamannaah will be sharing the screen with Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha, promising another power-packed performance.

Tamannaah has come a long way from her early days in South Indian cinema. Known for her glamorous roles in films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Entertainment’, she has gradually evolved into a performer who can handle intense characters with ease.

As soon as the news of Tamannaah’s wish to play Sridevi broke, fans flooded social media with their excitement. Many believe that Tamannaah’s elegance and grace make her a perfect fit for the role. Some even suggested a biopic on Sridevi’s life, where Tamannaah could do justice to the late actress’s journey from a child prodigy to India’s first female superstar.

Would you love to see Tamannaah bring Sridevi’s magic back to life on screen?