Sridevi’s last film ‘Mom’ to get a sequel? Boney Kapoor eyes Khushi for the role!

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards brought not only glitz and glamour but also some major film announcements. One of the biggest surprises came from producer Boney Kapoor, who revealed that he is considering a sequel to Sridevi’s last film, ‘Mom,’ with his daughter Khushi Kapoor in the lead.

What did Boney say about Khushi?

During his green carpet interaction, Boney Kapoor spoke about his daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, expressing his pride in their acting journeys. He hinted at a special project with Khushi, saying,

“I have watched all of Khushi’s films—’Archies,’ ‘Loveyappa,’ and ‘Nadaaniyaan.’ After ‘No Entry,’ I am planning a movie with her. It could be ‘Mom 2.’ She is trying to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Sridevi was a top star across industries, and I hope Khushi and Janhvi achieve the same level of excellence.”

Advertisement

Released in 2017, ‘Mom’ was a gripping thriller that featured Sridevi in a powerful role as a mother seeking justice for her daughter. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film won Sridevi a National Award for Best Actress posthumously.

Advertisement

If ‘Mom 2’ materializes, it will mark a deeply emotional and significant project for the Kapoor family.

Updates on ‘No Entry 2’

Boney Kapoor also shed light on his much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 hit comedy ‘No Entry.’ He confirmed that pre-production is already underway and that the film will likely go on floors between July and August. However, he remained tight-lipped about the female leads, stating,

“There are too many leading ladies, so I can’t reveal names just yet. We’ve locked a few, and once everything is final, we will make a formal announcement.”

While the official cast is yet to be announced, reports suggest that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh are set to play key roles in ‘No Entry 2.’ The first film, directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan and was a massive box office success.

More about IIFA 2025

Beyond these major announcements, IIFA 2025 was a night filled with unforgettable moments. The IIFA Digital Awards took place on March 8, with big wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, and ‘Panchayat Season 3.’ On March 9, the main awards ceremony kicked off, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.

One of the standout performances of the night was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s tribute to her grandfather, the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Adding to the nostalgia, a special screening of ‘Sholay’ took place at Rajmandir Cinema to celebrate its 50th anniversary.