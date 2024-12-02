Boman Irani turns 65: Son Kayoze Irani shares birthday tribute

Actor Boman Irani is celebrating a special milestone today, marking his 65th birthday. On this joyous occasion, his son, actor Kayoze Irani, took to Instagram to share heartfelt memories of their time together, posting a series of throwback photos and videos that capture the essence of their close-knit family bond.

In the shared carousel, Kayoze posted a touching mix of moments, including one where Boman can be seen strumming his guitar, a hobby that has clearly brought him much joy over the years.

Another snapshot shows the Irani family enjoying a precious moment together, with Boman seated in the center, flanked by his sons, Kayoze and Danesh, while his wife Zenobia stands behind, her hand resting lovingly on his shoulder.

Among these nostalgic images, Kayoze also shared a video that reveals a candid father-son jam session, providing a glimpse into their personal connection beyond the glitz and glamour of their professional lives. Alongside the post, Kayoze wished his father a happy birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday Bob @boman_irani.”

Boman Irani, a beloved figure in Hindi cinema, has had a prolific career filled with unforgettable roles in some of Bollywood’s biggest hits, such as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK’, and ‘Housefull’. His versatility and natural comedic timing have earned him a permanent spot in the hearts of moviegoers across the globe.

Recently, he has ventured into filmmaking, making his directorial debut with ‘The Mehta Boys’. During the film’s screening at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Boman shared the journey behind its creation, revealing that the idea for the film came to him from director Sujoy Ghosh a decade ago. Boman then took the reins, both writing and directing the project.

‘The Mehta Boys’, which stars Shreya Chaudhary and Avinash Tiwary, follows the emotional journey of a father navigating his complex relationship with his son. The film is going to stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.