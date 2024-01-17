Boman Irani spills Shah Rukh and Akshay’s secrets

In a recent candid conversation, Boman Irani spilled the beans on some fascinating and lesser-known details about Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. When prompted about what he’d like to inquire from his movie star colleagues, Boman, known for his wit and charm, expressed his perpetual curiosity about the enigma surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s sleeping habits.

Despite collaborating extensively with the ‘King of Bollywood,’ Boman Irani admitted to being unable to crack the mystery of SRK’s sleep duration. “How many hours do you sleep?” he mused, emphasizing that it’s intricately linked to Shah Rukh’s boundless energy and his eagerness to kickstart each day with unparalleled vigor. Boman shared insights into Shah Rukh’s dietary preferences, highlighting the actor’s simple contentment with tandoori chicken over extravagant fare. Recalling a night spent chatting with SRK, Boman marveled at how he emerged unscathed from sleep deprivation, unlike himself.

Shifting the spotlight to another Bollywood luminary, Boman Irani delved into his intrigue about Akshay Kumar’s nightly routine. Wondering about the hour at which Akshay hits the sack, Boman revealed a unique facet of their professional camaraderie. He disclosed that during collaborative projects, Akshay often motivates him to engage in joint workouts, particularly in the refreshing ambiance of a swimming pool.

Advertisement

Sharing a quirky anecdote from their time in England, Boman recounted how they garnered attention while taking morning strolls in a pool. When someone remarked that only the elderly did such things, Akshay nonchalantly responded, “Yeah, it’s okay, I’m trying not to get old.”

The conversation took an interesting turn when the interviewer highlighted Akshay Kumar’s makeup-free interviews. Boman Irani, with a touch of admiration, asserted that Akshay’s genuine healthiness renders makeup unnecessary, emphasizing the actor’s dedication to fitness.

In this candid revelation session, Boman Irani not only peeled back the layers of stardom but also showcased the unique quirks and routines that make these Bollywood icons intriguing beyond the silver screen.