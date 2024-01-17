Ananya Panday praises Aditya Roy Kapur’s patience and confidence

In a recent interview, Bollywood star Ananya Panday opened up about the qualities she greatly admires in her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress shared her thoughts on what she believes others can learn from the seasoned performer, shedding light on the virtues that have made him stand out in the competitive industry.

Ananya reflected on Aditya’s remarkable career, emphasizing the virtues of patience, perseverance, and self-belief that she finds truly inspiring. According to the actress, Aditya’s journey post the blockbuster success of ‘Aashiqui 2’ presented him with a plethora of offers and opportunities. However, what truly caught Ananya’s admiration was Aditya’s deliberate approach to his career – a methodical decision-making process that involved careful consideration, dedication, and genuine love for each project he undertook.

“He has been very patient. I think patience, perseverance, and self-belief,” Ananya shared during the interview. She praised Aditya for not succumbing to the industry’s hustle and bustle, highlighting his deliberate choice to avoid juggling multiple projects simultaneously merely for the sake of it. Ananya expressed her admiration for Aditya’s commitment to quality over quantity, citing his dedication to each project as a testament to his work ethic.

Advertisement

The actress further elaborated on Aditya’s strong self-belief, emphasizing that it’s a quality she finds particularly appealing. According to Ananya, Aditya is not only patient but also possesses a deep conviction in his abilities, a trait that has undoubtedly contributed to his success in the competitive world of Bollywood.

Away from the spotlight, the rumored couple welcomed the new year together in London, as leaked photos surfaced showcasing their joyous celebrations. Looking ahead, Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting array of projects, including a much-anticipated collaboration with Vikramaditya Motwane for a cyber-thriller and her upcoming OTT series, ‘Call Me Bae.’

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur, who garnered acclaim for his performance in the series ‘The Night Manager,’ is set to captivate audiences in Anurag Basu’s forthcoming anthology film, ‘Metro In Dino.’ As the two actors continue to make waves in the industry, their personal and professional journeys remain under the keen watch of eager fans.