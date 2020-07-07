As Bol Bachchan completed eight years of its release, Ajay Devgn shared a Twitter post with some BTS pictures from the film. He also tagged Amitabh Bachchan who made a special appearance and Abhishek Bachchan in his post. However, actress Prachi Desai called out her co-star Ajay Devgn for not tagging her and the other star cast in the post.

In her tweet, Prachi called out Ajay for not mentioning her, Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra, Jeetu Verma and other members of the team.

She wrote, “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film. #8YearsOfBolBachchan (sic).”

On Monday, Devgn had shared a number of behind-the-scenes pictures with Amitabh, Abhishek and director Rohit Shetty. “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty,” he wrote on Twitter.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal. The film revolves around siblings Abbas Ali (played by Abhishek) and Sania (played by Asin) who lose their ancestral property to a relative.