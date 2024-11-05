Bhushan Kumar says THIS on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ vs ‘Singham Again’

In a recent interview, producer Bhushan Kumar shared his thoughts on the competitive landscape of Bollywood films, specifically the clash between his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, and Rohit Shetty’s action-packed ‘Singham Again’.

Kumar expressed confidence in the performance of his film but acknowledged that the simultaneous release of both movies could have impacted box office revenues.

“I am extremely happy for the love our film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is receiving from the audience. It’s been only a few days since its release, and it has already done great business,” Bhushan Kumar stated.

However, he noted, “I do feel the clash between ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again’ could have been averted. Clashes do hamper business. The numbers could have been far better if there was a solo release.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, features a stellar cast that includes Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The film is the latest installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise, following the success of its predecessors.

The original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while the second part, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, debuted in 2022 with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani leading the way.

The timing of the release was strategic, with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ hitting theaters during the Diwali festive season, a peak time for moviegoers. However, it faced stiff competition from ‘Singham Again’, which boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Despite the clash, both films enjoyed strong openings at the box office. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, ‘Singham Again’ earned an impressive ₹43.70 crore on its debut day, while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ followed closely with a substantial ₹36.60 crore.

The high earnings for both films indicate a robust audience appetite for diverse cinematic experiences, although Kumar’s reflections suggest that a staggered release might have optimized their respective performances even further.