Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan reunite for Rohit Shetty’s ‘biggest love story of 2025′

The quirky ‘Simmba’ jodi is back! Rohit Shetty once again brings together Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh and the electric Sara Ali Khan. Following ‘Singham Again,’ the filmmaker is now working on a love story, touted as the ‘biggest love story of 2025.’ Sending fans to a nostalgic ride, the upcoming film will bring together the fun and energetic duo, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. While the title of the film is yet to be out, the makers have dropped a tantalising teaser.

The clip begins on a high with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan capturing the screens with their outfits. Fans can catch the ‘Gully Boy’ actor sporting a scruffy beard and long hair with a striking red headband around his head. On the other hand, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress exudes boho chic vibes with her bright and quirky ensemble. The two just have fun and enjoy each other’s company before being confronted by an angry mob bearing sticks. Shetty pens the caption, “Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein! 2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon.” Meanwhile, the teaser poses an intriguing question: “Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi takraar?” (Will there be love? Or will there be conflict?).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



Fans are already loving the teaser and the return of the hit pair following their stint in ‘Simbba.’ Their quirky energy and on-screen chemistry in ‘Simmba’ took over fans’ hearts and now we have them back together once again. Since the release of the teaser, several users have taken to social media to share their excitement.

One user wrote, “Wow! Wonderful to see u doing another film with your lucky mascots! All the best.” Meanwhile, several fans enquired if the film is ‘Simmba 2.’ One fan penned, “Bhaisaab, finally! Thank you for bringing these two together! Booking tickets already.” Another wrote, “Valentine’s week done right! The Simmba hit jodi is back to take over.” On the other hand, several users have raised doubts whether the teaser is about a film or an ad campaign with the two.

In related news, Ranveer Singh’s last was Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop film, ‘Singham Again.’ Moving ahead, he has ‘Don 3’ and an Aditya Dhar film in the pipeline. Previously, he announced the project by sharing a black-and-white photo collage featuring the lead star cast. Apart from Singh, the film will star Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan’s latest film was ‘Sky Force’ with Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. Moving ahead, she has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’ on her plate. In the film, Sara will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

