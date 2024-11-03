Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Where and when to watch?

The recently released ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, has garnered significant attention at the box office, and now it is preparing for its OTT release.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise debuted just in time for Diwali, attracting crowds across India. Despite mixed reviews, the film has received praise for its engaging storyline, striking a balance between horror and comedy, a trademark of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ series.

Theatrical rights for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ were acquired by AA Films, with distribution managed by Anil Thadani, who secured single screens to ensure a wide reach across the country.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Following its theatrical run, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is ready to make its OTT release on Netflix, opening up the supernatural tale to a broader audience.

Financially, the film is off to a strong start. According to box office reports from Sacnilk, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ managed to pull in an impressive ₹35.5 crore on its opening Friday, followed by ₹36.5 crore on Saturday.

This brings its domestic earnings to ₹72 crore in just two days. However, sustaining this momentum may be challenging, especially with ‘Singham Again’, another big release, achieving a slightly higher ₹85 crore in the same time frame.

Set against the cultural backdrop of Kolkata, the film follows the mysterious yet comedic journey of Ruhaan, or “Rooh Baba” (played by Kartik Aaryan), who finds himself entangled with supernatural entities. Vidya Balan reprises her role as the enigmatic Manjulika, while Madhuri Dixit makes her series debut as the complex character Mandira, who also doubles as ACP Rathore. Triptii Dimri joins the cast as Meera, adding depth to the story’s supernatural twists.

The ensemble cast, which also includes Vijay Raaz as a royal figure named Raja Saab, Rajpal Yadav as the beloved Chhota Pandit, and Sanjay Mishra as Bade Pandit, brings layers of humor and intrigue to the storyline. The movie’s journey to the screen was extensive, with filming taking place from March to September 2024 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh, all captured beautifully by cinematographer Manu Anand.

Released on November 1, 2024, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has become a festive favorite, drawing fans of horror and comedy alike into its cinematic world.