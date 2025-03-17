Karan Johar accuses Kartik Aaryan of ‘stealing’ franchises; actor calls him ‘jealous’

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s feud is well-known among fans. Following their long spat, the duo recently reconciled. Moreover, the two co-hosted the IIFA Awards in Jaipur. During the event, the filmmaker and the actor engaged in a witty rap battle as they roasted each other. While KJo accused Aaryan of ‘stealing’ franchises, the actor clapped back by calling Johar ‘jealous.’

Kartik Aaryan recently shared the video of the rap battle on Instagram. In the clip, Karan Johar said, “Tum ho naye student, main evergreen faculty. (You are a new student, but I am an evergreen faculty), let me introduce you to the real royalty. Khans and Kapoors are still the OG guys, aaj kal ke hero dekho stealing their franchise!”

Responding to the filmmaker, Kartik Aaryan rapped, “Franchise chalana koi bacho ka khel nahi. Mehnat se karta hu, hota isliye fail nahi. Student of The Year 2 bhi nahi thi bhai, apni mehnat se maine Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hai chalaye!” (Running a franchise is not a child’s play. I succeed because of my hard work. Student of the Year 2 didn’t work, but I made Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a success).

Following this, Johar reminded Aaryan that his film ‘Shehzada’ tanked at the box office. Subsequently, keeping the wit alive, the filmmaker dubbed himself the “Kingmaker.” Aaryan hit back by recalling KJo’s disastrous ‘Kalank.’ The actor said, “Ticket sale dekhke tumko hoti hai jalan, hit hu main toh kya hua agar main nepo kid nahi?” (You are jealous of my ticket sales. So, what if I am a hit actor without being a nepo kid?).

Concluding the rap battle, the duo settled scores by calling a truce and expressing delight over their upcoming collaboration. Kartik Aaryan said, “Mera Karma, aapka Dharma, ye jodi super hit hai.”

Earlier, Karan Johar announced that he is going to produce a film with Aaryan, titled ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.’ His post on Instagram read, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan – Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans.”

The announcement came after Aaryan’s exit from KJo’s ‘Dostana 2.’ As per reports, the two had a fallout with the actor’s ‘unprofessionalism’ being the reason behind the move. The project involving Janhavi Kapoor was subsequently shelved.

