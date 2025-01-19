Bhumi Pednekar to represent India at World Economic Forum in Davos

Bhumi Pednekar, the celebrated actor known for her roles in films like ‘Badhaai Do’, has been selected as a part of the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Young Global Leaders (YGL) community.

The actress will represent India at the upcoming Davos 2025 World Economic Forum annual event in Switzerland, a platform that brings together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a glimpse of her journey to Davos, posting a video from her car ride through Switzerland.

Advertisement

She expressed her excitement about the opportunity, saying, “I really want to attend Davos despite my hectic shooting schedule. Being a Young Global Leader means excelling in our fields while striving to make a meaningful impact. This year is incredibly busy for me, juggling acting, entrepreneurship, and my passion for environmental causes. I’m hopeful I can contribute my voice to important discussions at Davos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Aside from her YGL involvement, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of her next film, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, a romantic comedy where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

As the team wraps up the final stages of filming and post-production, the film’s release is scheduled for February 21st.

However, the production faced an unfortunate setback recently during a song shoot at the Imperial Palace, Royal Palms. Reports indicate that a ceiling collapsed while the scene was being filmed, causing some injuries on set.

However, no major injuries were reported among the cast, including Bhumi, Arjun, and director Mudassar Aziz, who were all present at the time. The Director of Photography (DOP) suffered a fractured thumb, and a cameraman sustained an injury to his spine. Director Mudassar Aziz also got hurt during the incident.