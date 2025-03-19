Jaya Bachchan slams ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’: “Yeh koi naam hai?”

Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan doesn’t mince words, and she certainly didn’t hold back when talking about Akshay Kumar’s 2017 hit ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

While the film was both a box-office success and a conversation-starter about sanitation in India, Jaya Bachchan has a different take—she doesn’t even like the title!

At the recent India TV Conclave, Jaya Bachchan raised eyebrows when she questioned the film’s name. “Just look at the title of the film; I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Yeh, koi naam hai? [Is that really a name?]” she remarked.

She then turned to the audience, asking if they would be willing to watch a film with such a title. When only a few hands went up, she quipped, “Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai. [It is a flop.]”

For those who need a refresher, ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in a quirky yet socially relevant love story. The film follows Keshav (Akshay Kumar), a man from a small town who marries Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), only to have her leave him after discovering that his house doesn’t have a toilet.

What follows is Keshav’s battle against age-old traditions to ensure basic sanitation for his wife and community.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film wasn’t just an entertainer—it carried a strong message in support of the Swachh Bharat mission. It tackled the issue of open defecation in rural India with a mix of humor, drama, and social commentary. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, the movie featured Anupam Kher, Divyenndu, Sudhir Pandey, and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key roles.