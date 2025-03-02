‘Sonchiriya’ turns 6: Bhumi Pednekar shares unseen moments from iconic role

Bhumi Pednekar recently revisited one of her most cherished films, ‘Sonchiriya’, as the action drama marked six years since its release.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, adding an emotional touch to the celebration.

“6 years to a film that is one of my most beloved for many many reasons #Sonchiriya,” Bhumi captioned the post, reflecting on the project that holds a special place in her heart.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, ‘Sonchiriya’ hit the screens on March 1, 2019, with an ensemble cast that included Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey. Set in the rugged landscapes of Chambal during the 1970s, the film delved into the lives of dacoits, or ‘baaghis’, who lived by their own codes.

What set ‘Sonchiriya’ apart was its authentic Bundeli dialect, adding a layer of realism to the intense narrative.

Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the movie garnered widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling, direction, and standout performances — with Bhumi and Sushant’s portrayals receiving particular praise.

Alongside reminiscing about ‘Sonchiriya’, Bhumi is also celebrating a personal milestone — completing a decade in the film industry. Her journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ in 2015, where she played an unconventional heroine, winning hearts with her raw performance.

Reflecting on her diverse filmography, Bhumi shared, “My journey began with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and every day since has been a reminder of how far I’ve come. These 10 years have taught me resilience, passion, and the power of believing in oneself.”

From portraying a queer woman in ‘Badhaai Do’ to playing an elderly sharpshooter in ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, Bhumi has carved a niche with roles that challenge stereotypes. Most recently, she impressed audiences with her performance as a journalist seeking justice in ‘Bhakshak’ and a woman embracing self-agency in ‘Thank You For Coming’.

To mark the special occasion, Bhumi hosted an intimate cake-cutting ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family.