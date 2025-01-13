‘Bhoot Bangla’ reunites Tabu and Akshay Kumar after ‘Hera Pheri’

As Tabu basks in the success of ‘Dune: Prophecy,’ she returns to the horror-comedy genre. While rumours of Tabu joining Akshay Kumar have been afloat for a while, the confirmation is here from the star herself. Tabu recently took to social media to share a BTS picture, teasing fans with her casting in ‘Bhoot Bangla.’ Moreover, the film will reunite Tabu, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan following their collaboration in the 2000 blockbuster, ‘Hera Pheri.’

Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared a picture of a clapboard captioned “Hum yahan bandh hain (we are trapped here).” She also tagged her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Moreover, she mentioned music composer Pritam and director Priyadarshan. The upcoming project marks the actress’ return to the horror-comedy genre following ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ As per reports, the ‘Andhadhun’ star will play a pivotal role in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)



Prior to this, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal also dropped a BTS picture from the movie’s Jaipur schedule on X. Paresh Rawal sent fans into a frenzy with a photo with Akshay Kumar. In the snap, the ‘Baby’ actor is basking in the winter sun without his shirt, while Paresh Rawal accompanies him. The veteran actor captioned the photograph, “A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA !”. Reacting to this, Akshay reshared Paresh Rawal’s post on X. He penned, “It is an amazing day on set…good weather and great company!”

Also Read: Boney Kapoor’s emotional tribute to Sridevi melts hearts

Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar’s banner, Cape of Good Films, are backing ‘Bhoot Bangla.’ Akash A Kaushik has penned the narrative while Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan have penned the screenplay. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Paresh Raval, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles.