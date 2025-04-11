Tabu & Vijay Sethupathi set to ignite screens in Puri Jagannadh’s film

Tabu fans, brace yourselves for some electrifying news, as the much-loved actress is all set to join forces with two major names in Indian cinema – Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh – for their upcoming collaboration, and it’s already creating quite a buzz.

Announced just this week, Tabu is officially on board for the untitled project with Vijay Sethupathi, and we can hardly wait to see her in action!

On Thursday, the makers took to social media to reveal the big news, sharing their excitement with fans in the most dramatic fashion.

The post read, “She’s electric. She’s explosive. She’s the Tabu. Proudly welcoming the gem of Indian cinema, actress Tabu, on board for a role as dynamic as her presence in #PuriSethupathi.”

While details about Tabu’s character remain under wraps for now, the movie is being produced under the banner of Puri Connects, helmed by the visionary Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

But that’s not all! If you thought Tabu couldn’t possibly get any more exciting, think again. The actress is also gearing up for her next big release, ‘Bhooth Bangla’, a horror-comedy directed by none other than Priyadarshan. This film marks a reunion of sorts – Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, the dream team behind classics like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, and ‘Garam Masala’, are back together after a significant gap.

In ‘Bhooth Bangla’, Tabu will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, with the two actors sharing the screen for the first time in 25 years. Their last on-screen pairing was in ‘Hera Pheri’, and the anticipation for this long-awaited reunion is palpable. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the film is slated for release on April 2, 2026.

If you’re wondering what Tabu has been up to recently, the actress has been busy making waves in the international scene as well. She was last seen in the web series ‘Dune: Prophecy’, which takes place 10,000 years before the events of the iconic ‘Dune’ films. Tabu plays Sister Francesca, a powerful member of the Bene Gesserit order and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong.