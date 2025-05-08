‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ opts for digital release amid national security concerns

The release of the highly anticipated film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, which was initially set to hit theaters on May 9, has been delayed due to the current security situation in the country.

In an official statement made on Thursday, the makers of the film, Maddock Films, announced that the movie would now premiere digitally on Prime Video on May 16.

Advertisement

This decision comes in light of heightened security measures across the nation, following a series of significant military actions.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The announcement was made via Instagram, where Maddock Films, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, stated, “In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, directly to your homes on May 16, exclusively on Prime Video, worldwide.”

The statement emphasized the importance of national spirit, adding, “While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first.”

The film, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was expected to be a big theatrical release. However, in the wake of recent national events, the filmmakers felt it was more appropriate to release the movie digitally.

The timing of the announcement is particularly significant, coming just a day after the Indian Air Force carried out targeted strikes against terrorist sites, with operations taking place in areas like Muridke near Lahore and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Armed Forces’ operation, known as ‘Operation Sindoor’, was carried out in retaliation for ongoing threats from terrorist groups. Nine sites were reportedly targeted, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur, where the group’s leader, Masood Azhar, and his top commanders were believed to be hiding.

The strikes were part of an effort to dismantle terrorist infrastructure from which attacks against India have been planned and directed.

Directed by Karan Sharma, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ tells the story of Ranjan, a young man from Banaras who lands a government job in order to marry his love interest, Titli. However, he forgets his vow to Lord Shiva, and in doing so, becomes trapped in a series of comedic events that involve love, fate, and redemption.

With music by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ also features songs performed by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Karan Sharma, who has a notable career in film direction, first gained recognition with his critically acclaimed short film ‘Black Holi’, which earned international praise.