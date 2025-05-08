Vijay Varma slams Masood Azhar after Indian attack: “Taste your own medicine”

Actor Vijay Varma found himself at the center of a heated online debate after posting a blunt reaction to India’s surgical strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) stronghold in Bahawalpur led by Masood Azhar.

Sharing a video of the damaged Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, Vijay Varma wrote, “Taste your own medicine,” referring to the Indian Armed Forces’ strike that reportedly killed ten of close family members of Masood Azhar.

The comment divided social media users, with some hailing it as a patriotic response, while others criticized the tone.

Not backing down, the ‘Darlings’ actor responded via Instagram Stories: “For those who are triggered by the previous story… Masood Azhar needs an even harsher punishment if there is. Hardened criminal. Fker escaped justice back in 1999 with IC814 hijacking.”

The controversy unfolded after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22.

The strike on the mosque—a location reportedly serving as a JeM operations hub—killed Azhar’s elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, five children from his extended family, his mother, a close aide, and two companions, according to a statement attributed to the JeM chief.

Masood Azhar, one of India’s most wanted terrorists, is believed to be behind the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, and the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel. His release in 1999 after the IC814 hijacking led to the founding of JeM in Pakistan.