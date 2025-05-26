Time-loop drama ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ crosses 25 crores in 3 days

After uncertainties in release, Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ finally hit the theatres last week. The hilarious time-loop drama has received positive reception, and despite its short release window, the film has been raking in the big numbers.

As per Sacnilk, upon release,’ Bhool Chuk Maaf’ collected 7 crores on its first Friday. Recording a growth of 35.71%, the title racked up 9.5 crores on its second day. Subsequently, the film collected 11.5 crores on Sunday, marking a 21.05% jump. The first weekend collection tallies to 28 crores of net domestic collections. Meanwhile, the 3-day gross collection stands at 33 crores while the worldwide collection stands at 34.50 crores.

Reflecting on the impressive opening numbers of the film, Taran Adarsh took to social media. He wrote, “#BhoolChukMaaf delivers a fantastic opening weekend… While discounted tickets and promotional offers on Friday helped boost initial footfalls, the film posted excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday purely on merit. Both national chains and non-national properties performed very well, while mass pockets ranged from good to decent. Well begun is half done – with a solid start, the film now needs to sustain the momentum through the weekdays… The make-or-break Monday will offer a clear indication of how well it’s likely to hold in the coming days.”

The film has a short theatrical window to prove its mettle at the box office. It is going to drop on Amazon Prime Video on June 6. For context, the makers of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ announced an OTT release after finalising a theatrical release, owing to the escalating cross-border tensions. Following this, theatre chain PVR INOX moved the Bombay HC alleging breach of contract.

As per the agreement dated May 6, the film was going to release in cinemas across India on May 9. Moreover, it was not going to release on OTT or any other platform for eight weeks thereafter. However, the producers terminated the agreement just a day before the release and announced an OTT release on May 16. Following the issue taking a legal turn, the Bombay HC stalled the OTT release. The parties reached an agreement that the film would release in theatres on May 23, followed by a special case of OTT release right after two weeks. PVR Inox also withdrew its demand for compensation of 25 crores.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is based in a small town with a tight-knit community. Sharing the trailer on social media, the maker wrote, “Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar. Par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar. Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar. Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong…”

Apart from Rajkummar and Wamiqa, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria. Maddock has backed the title.

