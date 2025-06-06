‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ on OTT: Here’s where and when you can watch Rajkummar-Wamiqa’s film

Get ready for a laughter-filled emotional ride as ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, finally makes its digital debut on OTT platform Prime Video starting June 6.

The comedy-drama, presented by Dinesh Vijan and produced under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, tells a charmingly chaotic love story set in the vibrant heartland of Banaras.

At the center of this film is Ranjan, played by Rajkummar Rao—a lovable, idealistic man with stars in his eyes and dreams of a steady government job and a perfect future with his childhood love, Titli.

But fate, as always, has other plans. One forgotten promise throws his life into a whirlwind, turning his simple love story into a series of unpredictable events.

“What drew me to ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ was the delightfully unpredictable nature of Ranjan’s journey,” Rajkummar shared. “He’s a simple guy, but life throws a huge curveball at him. Playing this character was as challenging as it was rewarding because of how layered he is.”

Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Titli, found the film’s innocence and freshness hard to resist. “There’s a certain simplicity in the way the story unfolds. It has that old-school charm of Indian romance, but it’s told in a way that feels very new and very now,” she said.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film dives deep into themes of love, faith, forgotten vows, and unexpected consequences—all served with a generous helping of humor. According to Sharma, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is “a celebration of second chances, where quirky moments meet emotional truths.”

He adds, “With a cast like Rajkummar and Wamiqa, along with veterans like Sanjay Mishra and Raghubir Yadav, we were able to bring a heartfelt yet wildly entertaining story to life.”

Dinesh Vijan, the man behind some of Bollywood’s most loved slice-of-life films, believes this one will strike a chord with everyday viewers. “It’s about real people and real mistakes. And how humor and heart help us navigate those mistakes.”