‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’: Bhushan Kumar hints at the return of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani

The third film of the ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa’ franchise is already taking over the box office with its generous dose of horror and comedy. Led by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ released on November 1. The title also starred Tripti Dimrii and Vijay Raaz in key roles. While the third film, is already running, T-series’ Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ is on the cards. Moreover, the fourth instalment of the horror-comedy franchise has the potential to bring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani from the first and the second films to join Aaryan in his ghostbusting adventures.

During an interaction with India Today, the producer talked about if Kumar and Advani could possibly join Aaryan in the upcoming film. Responding positively, Bhushan Kumar said, “We’ll see. It all depends on the story. Bringing everyone together only makes sense if there’s a solid story.” When asked if it is possible, he responded, “Yes, obviously. Sure, why not?” Meanwhile, he confirmed that a fourth film is in the plan.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Previously, Pinkvilla reported that T-series has an intriguing line-up of franchise titles planned for the coming days. A source told the outlet, “There’s also Dhamaal 4 in the development stage, scheduled to go on floors in 2025. Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 will also be made in the coming three years – both spearheaded by Kartik Aaryan.”

Additionally, in another instance, Anees Bazmee, the director of the second and third instalments of the film series also talked about the fourth film. “Bohot badi zimmedari hogi Part 4, chahe koi bhi banaye, but it will be a huge, huge responsibility to make, kyunki uska direct comparison hoga 1st se, 2nd se, aur 3rd se, toh woh aasan kisi ke liye bhi nahi hoga, mere liye bhi (It will be a huge responsibility to make Part 4, because it will be directly compared to the first, second, and third parts. So, it won’t be easy for anyone, including me).”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ pushed to avoid clash with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise kickstarted with the 2007 blockbuster title led by Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan at the helm. The title took a psychological approach to unravel the hauntings in the film. It hinged on the condition of split personality disorder. It starred Vidya Balan as Manjulika, the lead antagonist of the franchise. Subsequently in 2022, the actor-director duo of Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee took over the reigns of the franchise. The film starred Tabu as the antagonist in a double role with Kiara Advani playing Aaryan’s love interest. The three titles do not follow a chronological order but feature the same characters, serving as standalone films.