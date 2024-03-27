‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ first schedule wrapped by Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri

Excitement soared as Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri wrapped up the first leg of filming for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ directed by Anees Bazmee. Kartik, reprising his beloved role as ‘Rooh Baba,’ teased fans with a behind-the-scenes snapshot shared on Instagram, featuring himself and co-star Triptii Dimri in character attire, clutching a clapboard in hand.

The much-anticipated third installment of the franchise, slated for a Diwali 2024 release, boasts a stellar cast including Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Vidya Balan, known for her portrayal of Manjulika in the original 2007 film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ joins the ensemble, as announced by Kartik Aaryan on Instagram.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for expanding the franchise, affirming the commitment to deliver a cinematic experience that honors its legacy while promising double the laughter and thrill for audiences.

In addition to his venture into the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up filming for ‘Chandu Champion,’ a Kabir Khan directorial chronicling the extraordinary journey of a sportsman. This marks Kartik’s maiden collaboration with Khan, adding another feather to his cap alongside the upcoming projects ‘Captain India’ directed by Hansal Mehta and ‘Aashiqui 3’ helmed by Anurag Basu.

With each project, Kartik Aaryan continues to captivate audiences, promising an array of diverse characters and compelling narratives that showcase his versatility as an actor. As anticipation builds for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and his other ventures, fans eagerly await the magic that Kartik and his co-stars are set to bring to the silver screen.