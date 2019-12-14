RSVP’s upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le has become the talk of the town ever since its trailer was released. The film, which is based on a dance form with a unique twist of Bhangra, is expected to bring a young audience onboard.

Impressed by Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal’s dance moves and crackling chemistry in the song “Kala Joda”, Bollywood celebs Riteish Deshmukh and Diljit Dosanjh gave a shoutout to the actors and the director for the song.

On Friday, Marjaavan actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his official Twitter handle to share the energetic song “Kala Joda” from the film. He wrote, “Congratulations @SnehaTaurani – looks absolutely cracking(Sic).”

Meanwhile, on December 11, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took to his official Twitter handle to share the youtube link of “Kala Joda” song. Alongside the link, he wrote, “#BhangraPaaLe Congratulations @RameshTaurani Ji & @SnehaTaurani Entire Team (sic).”

The film, inspired by Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan’s iconic hit song “Bhangra Paale” from the film Karan Arjun, is already winning the audience. Not only this, to a surprise, the leading pair Rukshar Dhillon and Sunny Kaushal also did an impromptu flashmob outside ‘Mannat and Galaxy’.

RSVP’s new film is sure to give some dancing goals with a complete Punjabi ‘tadka’.

Produced by RSVP, Bhangra Paa Le is helmed by Sneha Taurani. The film is slated to release on 3 January 2020.