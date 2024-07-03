From Riteish-Genelia to Atlee-Priya: Star couples shine as producers

The Indian entertainment industry is not just about star power on screen but also about the creative prowess behind the scenes. Several celebrity couples have ventured into film and television production, leaving a lasting impact with their compelling content. Here’s a glimpse into some of these powerhouse couples who shine as producers:

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

One of Bollywood’s beloved couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, have not only charmed audiences with their on-screen chemistry but have also carved a niche as producers. Their Marathi blockbuster “Ved,” directed by Riteish himself and produced by Genelia, was a phenomenal success, showcasing their versatility and deep understanding of storytelling.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Known for their dynamic on-screen presence and off-screen camaraderie, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have made significant strides as producers. Their production ventures include the popular show “Udaariyaan,” the soulful album “Ve Haaniyaan,” and the film “Jatt Nu Chudail Takri.” Their latest offering, “Badal Par Paon Hai,” airing on Sab TV, continues to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative.

Atlee and Priya Atlee

Director Atlee and his wife, Priya Atlee, launched their production house, A for Apple Productions, in 2017. Their collaboration with Fox Star Studios resulted in the hit horror comedy “Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae,” starring Jiiva and Sri Divya. Their venture into production has been marked by a commitment to delivering entertaining and memorable cinema.

Suriya and Jyothika

South Indian superstars Suriya and Jyothika have not only excelled individually on screen but have also made significant contributions as producers. Their production house has been behind successful films like “36 Vayadhinile,” “Pasanga 2,” “24,” and “Magalir Mattum.” Their films resonate deeply with audiences, addressing diverse themes and showcasing their passion for meaningful storytelling.

These celebrity power couples exemplify the seamless blend of talent, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit in the entertainment industry. Beyond their individual careers, they have successfully ventured into production. They continue to push boundaries and explore new narratives. And, their journey as producers remains an inspiring testament to their enduring influence and creativity in the world of entertainment.