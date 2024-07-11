Riteish Deshmukh reveals secrets to blissful marriage with Genelia

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh, known for his versatile roles on the silver screen, recently opened up about the secrets to his successful marriage with Genelia Deshmukh. In an exclusive chat with ANI, the actor shared three fundamental rules he abides by to nurture a strong and harmonious relationship.

“Respect is key,” Riteish emphasized. “No matter the situation, maintaining respect for each other is crucial. Even during arguments, it’s important not to let that respect waver. Like a cracked plate, once broken, it’s never quite the same.”

He continued, “Secondly, prioritize your partner’s needs above your own. It’s about selflessness and understanding what truly matters to them.”

Adding a touch of humor, Riteish Deshmukh highlighted the importance of laughter in their relationship. “Having a sense of humor definitely helps lighten the mood and keeps things in perspective.”

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to seeing Riteish in a new avatar in the upcoming horror comedy film ‘Kakuda’. Playing Victor, an unconventional ghost hunter, Riteish shared his excitement about the character. “Victor is not your typical ghost hunter. He’s quirky, with tattoos and a peculiar machine. It was refreshing to explore this role in such a unique setting.”

‘Kakuda’ promises to blend laughs with chills as it tells the tale of Sunny (Saqib Saleem) and Indira (Sonakshi Sinha), a couple cursed by the vengeful ghost Kakuda. As they seek Victor’s help to unravel the mystery behind the curse, the film promises an entertaining mix of comedy and suspense.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Kakuda’ is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 12th, inviting audiences to join in the spooky and humorous adventure.