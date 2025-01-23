Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela’s grand success in Prayagraj

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, accompanied by her family, recently visited Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to witness the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

The actress expressed her enthusiasm about the event, highlighting the government’s effective arrangements that have made the Mela a global attraction.

In a conversation with ANI, Bhagyashree shared her excitement about visiting the holy city with her loved ones.

“We are thrilled to be here as a family. It’s wonderful to witness the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela,” she said. The actress went on to praise the government’s efforts in organizing the event, noting that it has drawn people from around the world.

“The administration has done a great job in making arrangements, and we’re looking forward to taking a holy dip in the River Ganga,” she added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, a centuries-old tradition, continues to attract millions of devotees. Despite the chilly weather, thousands gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

As of today, nearly 8.81 crore people have participated in the ritual, making this year’s Mela one of the most attended in history.

In addition to the spiritual events, Prayagraj has also seen the inauguration of new facilities to enhance the experience for visitors. On Monday, the state’s first double-decker bus restaurant, ‘Pumpkin,’ opened its doors in the Maha Kumbh city.

The unique eatery features a kitchen on the ground floor and a dining area on the upper level, offering a vegetarian menu for up to 25 guests at a time.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Triveni Sangam to take part in the holy dip, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers.

The CM expressed his gratitude during the spiritual ritual, further underscoring the significance of this sacred event for the people of Uttar Pradesh and beyond.