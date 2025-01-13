‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ re-release: The sweetheart of rom-coms returns this February!

Fans of the charming romantic comedy ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ are in for a treat! The much-loved film, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao, is ready to make its way back to the big screen on February 7, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The makers announced the re-release with a sweet message on Instagram: “This Valentine’s, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film first hit theatres in 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. With a stellar supporting cast, including Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ brought a heartwarming story to life.

The announcement has sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing their joy on social media. “Yaay… can’t wait to go to theatres,” one fan commented, while another declared it “one of the best films.”

Last year, the film celebrated its seventh anniversary. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing behind-the-scenes memories and reflecting on the journey.

“I made ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ when my kids were five years old,” she wrote. “Your insane confidence in me gave me the wings to follow my unknown path. I hope I continue to tell stories and make you proud.”

Set in the small town of Bareilly, the film tells the story of Bitti (Kriti Sanon), a spirited young woman determined to live life on her own terms. Her journey takes a delightful turn when she crosses paths with Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a printing press owner, and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), a timid yet endearing author.

With its relatable characters, witty humor, and soulful soundtrack featuring hits like “Sweety Tera Drama” and “Nazm Nazm,” the film struck a chord with audiences.

This February, relive the laughter, love, and sweetness of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ on the big screen.