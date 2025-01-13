Triptii Dimri dropped from ‘Aashiqui 3’ for lacking ‘purity and demeanour?’; Anurag Basu reacts

Recently, reports emerged that Triptii Dimri is no more a part of Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. While fans were excited to see the duo reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ it is not happening anytime soon. Moreover, ‘Aashiqui 3’ is facing postponement. Meanwhile, Basu and Aaryan are also collaborating on a fresh romantic film. The reason behind Triptii’s exit remains is a mystery, as of now. However, a report suggests that the makers found Triptii ‘too exposed’ after her bold scenes in ‘Animal.’ The report also suggested that makers thought she lacked the ‘purity and demeanour’ to fit in the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise. Now, Anurag Basu has finally commented on the rumours.

During an interaction with Mid Day, when probed if they dropped Dimri because of her ‘purity in demeanour,’ Basu denied it. The filmmaker remarked, “That’s not true,” further adding, “Triptii knows it too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)



Previously, a source close to the development cited the said reason to Hindustan Times. “The fundamental requirement to be the heroine of Aashiqui 3 is innocence reflecting through, and as observed by the team behind the film. Triptii Dimri with her recent films has become too exposed to be cast in this romantic film which demands purity in demeanour from the female lead.”

While Triptii Dimri received widespread recognition for her role in ‘Animal,’ she also faced significant backlash from a segment of viewers for her bold scenes. In her conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, the actress opened up on the criticism. “I cried a lot after Animal, for at least two-three days. I was not used to this at all. This happened all of a sudden, and I never expected I would have to face criticism of this magnitude. People were writing rubbish, and you know how nasty they can get.” Following ‘Animal,’ Dimri signed back-to-back films and earned the moniker of ‘National Crush.’

Also Read: ‘Bhoot Bangla’ reunites Tabu and Akshay Kumar after ‘Hera Pheri’

Moving ahead, she is currently filming for Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Shahid Kapoor. She also has ‘Dhadak 2’ in the pipeline.