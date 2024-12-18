‘Bajirao Mastani’ turns 9: Ranveer Singh’s most iconic role ever!

It’s been nine years since ‘Bajirao Mastani’ graced the silver screen, yet its legacy continues to shine as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.

Directed by the visionary Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this epic tale of love, sacrifice, and valor brought to life the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his passionate relationship with Mastani.

At the heart of this cinematic marvel was Ranveer Singh, who delivered a performance that redefined his career. Stepping into the shoes of Bajirao, a fearless warrior and a deeply emotional man, Ranveer embraced the role with unmatched intensity.

Reflecting on the experience, he once described it as “a once-in-a-lifetime character,” adding, “Bajirao was a true hero—a man who never lost a battle. He was a son, father, husband, lover, and leader. A man who feared nothing, not even death.”

Released in 2015, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ also starred Deepika Padukone as Mastani and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Tanvi Azmi, Milind Soman, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Based on Nagnath S. Inamdar’s Marathi novel ‘Rau’, the film painted a vivid picture of Bajirao’s life, blending historical grandeur with Bhansali’s signature opulence.

The movie was more than just a visual spectacle. It earned widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and soulful music composed by Bhansali himself.

At the box office, it was a resounding success, raking in ₹356 crore worldwide. It also swept major awards, including National and Filmfare accolades.

For Ranveer Singh, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ was a turning point. His portrayal of Bajirao showcased his ability to embody complex characters with depth and conviction. It wasn’t just a role; it was a transformative journey that left audiences in awe.

Ranveer continues to shine in his career. After his standout performance in ‘Simmba’ and a cameo in ‘Singham Again’, he’s gearing up for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ and is currently filming an exciting new project with Aditya Dhar.