Jaideep Ahlawat talks about his rigorous preparation for ‘Maharaj’

Renowned actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared his journey of preparing for his challenging role as the antagonist in the new Netflix film ‘Maharaj.’ During an interview with ANI, he revealed the depths of his preparation and the initial doubts he had about taking on such a demanding character.

Jaideep candidly admitted that he initially found the role of Jadunath Maharaj daunting. “At first, I thought this character would be very difficult to portray. I even told my brother that I wasn’t sure I could do it,” he confessed. However, his perspective changed after a crucial meeting with the film’s director. The director’s compelling vision and the strong narrative convinced Jaideep to embrace the role. “The way he narrated ‘Maharaj,’ I knew I had to do it,” he explained.

The actor emphasized the collaborative effort behind his successful portrayal. “Believing in the script and trusting my director were key,” Jaideep said, underscoring the importance of teamwork in bringing his character to life.

Advertisement

Jaideep’s preparation for the role extended beyond mental readiness. During the lockdown, he underwent intense physical training to get in shape for the character. At the start, he weighed around 104 kgs, but with the help of his dedicated trainer, he underwent a significant transformation. “For almost 5.5 months, I worked out 3-4 times a day. The physical training was crucial for what you see on the screen,” he shared, highlighting the hard work and dedication involved.

He also acknowledged the broader team’s efforts, saying, “Credit goes to everybody. I’m just an instrument for transforming all those energies created by these people.”

‘Maharaj,’ set against the backdrop of the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, faced a temporary delay in its release due to a legal stay by the Gujarat High Court. This stay was lifted recently, allowing the film to be released. Yash Raj Films (YRF) expressed their gratitude through an Instagram post, thanking the judiciary and emphasizing the film’s celebration of the social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, ‘Maharaj’ stars Junaid Khan in his debut role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film, based on true events from pre-independence India, showcases the bravery of Karsandas Mulji, who challenged societal norms in a historic legal battle.

‘Maharaj’ has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix, inviting viewers to witness one of India’s most significant legal confrontations.