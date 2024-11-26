‘Baby John’ track ‘Nain Matakka’: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh set the stage ablaze

Ahead of the anticipated release of Atlee’s mass-actioner ‘Baby John’ led by Varun Dhawan, the makers have dropped the sizzling banger ‘Nain Matakaa.’ Starring Varun and Keerthy Suresh, the track features the duo dancing their hearts out in a groovy track with pulsating beats. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance in the song elevates the visual treat. Global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan (Dhee) have voiced the party track of the season. Irshad Kamil has penned the S. Thaman composed track.

Released on November 25, ‘Nain Matakka’ is an upbeat track with catchy lyrics which is all set to take over party houses. Varun Dhawan flaunts his energetic and suave moves while Keerthy Suresh’s magnetic personality elevates the track. The duo just has fun and sets the stage blazing with their sizzling moves and electric chemistry. Sharing the music video of Nain Matakka on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, “A vibe so GOOD, it’ll make you groove with the tribe, Baby! #BabyJohnFirstSingle – #NainMatakka is out now! A @musicthaman musical #BabyJohn in cinemas this Christmas, on 25th December 2024.”

Meanwhile, catch the track here:



Meanwhile, fans are also in awe of the track and have flooded the comments sections. One user wrote, “Never seen Keerthi in such an avatar. She nailed it effortlessly. Varun lit up the screen with his extraordinary moves. And Diljit’s voice, no one can touch that energy. Loved it… Baby John first day first show booked.” Meanwhile, another penned, “Nain Matakka is pure fire! Varun and Keerthy’s chemistry, Diljit’s energy, and Dhee’s magical voice make this track unforgettable. Thaman S and Irshad K have outdone themselves with this banger! Who else has this on repeat.” Additionally, several users are lauding the track along the lines of “Nain Matakka is pure Bollywood gold.”





Meanwhile, the upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’(2016). Recently, the makers dropped a promising taster cut of the anticipated title. The cut opens with a little girl iterating that a united group of ants can even defeat the gigantic elephant. Enter Varun Dhawan sporting a rugged and grunge look and flaunting his chiselled physique. Meanwhile, in the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. The teaser also presents glimpses of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff.

Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios.