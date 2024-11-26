Vivek Oberoi reveals how business enables him to pursue his passion for acting

Following a streak of successful films, Vivek Oberoi gradually moved away from the silver screen. However, the actor put his childhood lessons on putting all his eggs in one basket to use and built a solid asset base for himself. Having learnt the importance of diversifying his investments early on, the ‘Omkara’ actor boasts multiple successful business ventures and a profitable and diverse investment portfolio. The actor reveals that his business has acted as an enabler for him to follow his passion for acting without having to worry about his finances.

During his interview with PTI, Vivek Oberoi said, “Acting is my passion and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. There’s no compulsion to do something that I’m not enjoying or bow to a lobby or do any of that. It has given me that freedom.” He added, “That’s why I keep telling people to build their economic independence, to build themselves to a position that allows them to achieve their dreams, their children’s dreams. Money can buy you your freedom, it can create a sense of peace and security.”

The ‘Yuva’ actor revealed that his father, Suresh Oberoi taught him the importance of financial independence early on in life. “He wanted us to be independent. During summer holidays, he would say, ‘Two months of holidays, the second month will be luxury, where we will go somewhere, travel, and the first month would be about work.’” Sharing anecdotes, Vivek revealed, “He would bring me a set of products, sometimes perfumes or electronics, he would make me write a diary, stating, ‘This is my cost, this is what I owe Dad, and this is what I can sell for’. He would give me minimum targets. I would go door-to-door, knock, and understand things like the art of selling, and customer feedback.”

In related news, Vivek Oberoi recently added another swanky and luxurious ride to his enviable automobile collection. The actor brought home the coveted Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 12.25 crores. Sharing an unveiling video on Instagram, he wrote, “Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family.”

Apart from owning coveted cars, Vivek also owns several properties both in India and Dubai. The actor has a real estate company called Karma Infrastructure and is the co-founder of Svarnim University. Additionally, Vivek is the co-founder of Aqua Arc, a 2,300-crore project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. The actor also boasts investments in several start-ups. Moreover, Vivek runs an NGO called One Foundation, which provides food, education and healthcare to schools in North India. At the moment, his net worth reportedly stands at a whopping 1200 crores. On the acting front, Vivek’s last was Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force.’