‘Baby John’ taster cut: Varun Dhawan promises a high-octane massy entertainer

The taster cut of Atlee’s upcoming hardcore actioner ‘Baby John’ is finally out! Since its release, fans can’t keep calm over Varun Dhawan’s rugged look completed with chiselled abs. He dominates the short clip and promises fans a new avatar. While Varun boasts a versatile filmography and has headlined action dramas in films like ‘Badlapur,’ ‘Baby John’ gives him his first through and through actioner. The cut premiered exclusively in theatres and was attached to ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhualiyaa 3.’ Now, the makers have released it on the internet.

The upcoming title is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil film ‘Theri’(2016). The cut opens with a little girl iterating that a united group of ants can even defeat the gigantic elephant. Enter Varun Dhawan sporting a rugged and grunge look and flaunting his chiselled physique. In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. Heightening anticipations, the teaser promises a pulse-pounding and entertaining actioner. The teaser also presents glimpses of Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and the menacing lead antagonist, Jackie Shroff.

Fans have flooded the comments section lauding the star for his raw and fierce look. Taking to X, one user penned, “#BabyJohnTasterCut review – Simply MIND BLOWN!! This amazing Teaser ensures that #BabyJohn is going to be a HISTORIC BLOCKBUSTER #VarunDhawan is going to nail the MASSY COP AVATAR and SET a BENCHMARK with his performance.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “This is sure to create chaos on the big screen! The powerful background music and next-level action sequences look incredible. #VarunDhawan as a cop will be a treat, and my excitement is already at its peak to see #SalmanKhan’s cameo. #BabyJohn.”

Prior to the release of the taster cut, the makers dropped a red and purple-toned announcement poster. Standing against a fiery background, wielding flambeau in both hands. With his dishevelled hair, the actor looks unafraid and ready for combat as he flaunts his toned abs. Meanwhile, previous reports stated that Salman Khan will have a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-led film. This would mark Salman’s second tantalising cameo this year, following ‘Singham Again.’

Helmed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25. The actioner is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya, Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani. Meanwhile, the production is under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios and Apple Studios. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.