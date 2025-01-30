Babul Supriyo slams Madhur Bhushan’s claim about Kishore Kumar and Madhubala

The love story of late actress Madhubala and iconic singer Kishore Kumar has long been a subject of fascination, with many recounting their passionate but troubled relationship. However, a new claim by Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, has sparked controversy, particularly with singer and politician Babul Supriyo.

Madhur Bhushan recently made headlines with a statement alleging that Kishore Kumar had distanced himself from Madhubala during her final days, even ignoring her calls.

Advertisement

This claim has ignited a fierce response from Babul Supriyo, who wasted no time in confronting the allegations.

Advertisement

On his Instagram, Supriyo shared a screenshot of the article that highlighted Madhur Bhushan’s remarks. In his post, he vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them as “absolute lies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babul Supriyo (@iambabulsupriyo)

Supriyo expressed frustration with Madhur Bhushan’s consistent narratives, accusing her of spreading falsehoods. He referred to her extensive talking skills humorously, sharing an anecdote about her running up excessive studio time in her Bandra studio, ‘MadhurDhwani,’ due to her chatter.

Babul Supriyo then offered a different perspective, claiming that Madhubala’s health issues were the real reason she had to leave Kishore Kumar’s home. According to him, Madhubala had a heart condition, and the low-flying planes from the nearby Santacruz airport caused her distress.

As a result, she moved to her ancestral home for comfort and peace. He further added that the story circulating about Kishore Kumar abandoning her was completely false.

In an emotional conclusion, Supriyo accused Madhur Bhushan of fabricating stories to gain publicity at the expense of her late sister and Kishore Kumar.

He described her actions as “deplorable” and “nauseating,” and called it a low attempt to draw attention. Supriyo also tagged Amit Kumar, Kishore Kumar’s son, in his post, perhaps hinting at the need for a more unified defense of the late stars.