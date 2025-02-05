‘Crazxy’ teaser: Sohum Shah’s thriller promises a rollercoaster of emotions

The teaser for the highly anticipated film ‘Crazxy’, starring Sohum Shah, was out on Wednesday, sparking excitement for what promises to be an emotional rollercoaster of a thriller.

The film, set to be released on February 28, 2025, combines the pulse-pounding intensity of a modern thriller with the timeless charm of a classic Bollywood narrative.

At the heart of ‘Crazxy’ teaser is the story of a father seeking redemption on the darkest day of his life. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse of this gripping journey, weaving together moments of edge-of-your-seat suspense with deep emotional undertones.

The tension is further amplified by a remastered version of the iconic Kishore Kumar track “Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu” from the 1984 film ‘Inquilaab’, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The track’s remastering brings a nostalgic touch, while Kishore Kumar’s soulful voice adds an unforgettable energy to the teaser.

In a unique and playful move, Sohum Shah also used his Instagram to share a creative announcement, where characters from ‘Tumbbad’—Hastar and Dadi—joined him for a light-hearted reveal of ‘Crazxy”s release date.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses have only intensified the buzz surrounding the film, with Sohum’s striking transformation showcasing his dedication to his role.

Sohum Shah, known for his involvement in ‘Tumbbad’, also recently hinted that work on the sequel is well underway. Fans got a glimpse into the process as he shared photos of himself reviewing the script for ‘Tumbbad 2’, with the caption “Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun,” generating even more excitement for what’s to come.

Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh Shah, and Adesh Prasad, ‘Crazxy’ is ready to hit cinemas on February 28, 2025.