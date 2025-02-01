For Rafi fans this calendar is straight from ‘heart’

A unique table calendar, titled Rafi – An Eternal Dil Connection, was recently released to pay homage to one of India’s finest vocalist on his birth centenary.

The calendar contains 12 rare photographs of Mohammad Rafi in his finest mood. In one photogrtaph, Rafi is seen sharing a moment with Kishore Kumar and both were seen conversing in a lighter mood. Rafi could play tabla very well and the calendar has a picture in where he is seen playing a tabla.

All the 12 Rafi’s photographs contain a line from a famous song sung by him where the word dil appears. In the January page, there is a photograph of Rafi and a line Ek Haseen Sham ko dil mere kho gaya. In the February page, Rafi is seen playing a table and the photograph is captioned quoting a line from one of his famous song dil ka bhanwar kare oukar, pyar ka raang suno re. In the August section, the photo of Rafi is seen talking to Kishore Kumar in a lighter mood and the line of the song quoted below is Jaise Dil milte hai, waise sur milte hai.

The calendar which is a collector’s item has been brought out by The Drive Hridaya, a car rally organised by the Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City. The car rally is not merely a thrilling car race but also a treasure hunt. Through these events the organisers have funded 50 heart operations that had been conducted on children from economically challenged families.