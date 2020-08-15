India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. However, this year is certainly unlike any ever since we got Independence in 1947. For the first time, people will not gather in crowds to raise the Tricolour together or sing the National Anthem in chorus.

In the era of COVID-induced social distancing, celebration is an individual affair. Like everyone else, Bollywood celebrities, too, are keeping this in mind. But, they have extended their wishes via social media on this special occasion.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra, everyone is enjoying the day while maintaining social distancing norms.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared his best wishes along with a couple of pictures. He wrote, “the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity (sic).”

Akshay Kumar shared an emotional video on his Twitter handle in which he can be seen urging people to help the needy. Alongside he wrote, “We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India (sic).”

जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये… बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a video showcasing women’s role in Indian freedom struggle. Alongside, she wrote, “History is made when women take strides towards change. Happy #IndependenceDay Flag of India #womeninhistory #changemakers (sic).”

Team Kangana Ranaut also shared a picture of Kangana planting a sapling. Alongside, they wrote, in Hindi, “Come, show us that the soil of this country can also be proud of us, heartfelt Independence Day.. Jai Hind(sic).”

Anumpam Kher also wrote a message in Hindi, “Congratulations to all of us on the Independence Day of our country, India. There will always be a prayer to my God that our country will flourish for thousands of years and always touch the heights of progress. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day to all of us !! (sic).”