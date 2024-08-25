Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 1st anniversary of ‘Dream Girl 2’

As “Dream Girl 2” marks its first anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on the film’s special place in his heart. Fans have celebrated the sequel to the 2019 hit “Dream Girl” for both its box office success and the joy it brought to audiences.

In a heartfelt statement shared by the film’s team, Khurrana expressed his gratitude for the continued love and appreciation the film has received. “The affection that ‘Dream Girl 2’ continues to receive has been truly delightful,” he said. “This film will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of its success but also for the happiness it spread among people.”

Khurrana, who portrayed Pooja—a character where he pretended to be a woman—stated that his primary goal was to make the audience laugh. He remarked, “As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness and put a smile on people’s faces, I feel like I’ve done my job, and that’s exactly what ‘Dream Girl 2’ achieved.”

To celebrate the film’s anniversary, Khurrana posted a playful video on Instagram. In the clip, he receives a gift box filled with items related to his character, Pooja. The surprise intensifies when he receives a call from another Pooja, which initially alarms him. However, the call turns out to be a light-hearted query about a credit card, which provides a humorous twist to the celebration. Khurrana captioned the video, “Naam chahe jitne bhi ho, asli Pooja toh sirf ek hi hai,” emphasizing the unique charm of his character.

“Dream Girl 2,” directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, features a stellar cast including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa. The film successfully carried forward the comedic essence of its predecessor and remains a fond memory for both the cast and its audience.