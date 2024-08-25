‘Jeet’ turns 28: Sunny Deol reflects on the classic

Sunny Deol recently took a trip down memory lane as his 1996 film ‘Jeet’ celebrated its 28th anniversary. This iconic film, which starred Deol alongside a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu, continues to resonate with fans long after its release. The film’s compelling storyline and dramatic performances have cemented its place as a memorable piece of cinema.

In a heartfelt tribute, Sunny Deol shared a video on Instagram featuring some of the most intense scenes from ‘Jeet’. His post reflected on the film’s impact, highlighting the deep connection he felt with his co-stars.

Deol wrote, “#28YearsOfJeet. One of the more intense roles I played, and had a great time with @beingsalmankhan @therealkarismakapoor & @tabutiful shooting for #Jeet.” His words underscore the lasting fondness he has for the project and his appreciation for the collaboration.

‘Jeet’, directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was a major hit at the box office. The film’s success was not only a testament to its engaging narrative but also to the strong performances delivered by its cast. The official account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment recently commemorated the film’s anniversary by sharing a throwback picture and reflecting on the film’s impressive 75-week run in theaters. The caption celebrated the film’s lasting legacy, noting, “Throwback to Jeet running successfully in theatres for 75 weeks! Revisiting this day today on the 28th Anniversary of Jeet (Victory Of Love).”

As Sunny Deol reminisces about his past work, he is also looking forward to his upcoming film, ‘Lahore 1947’. This new project features a diverse cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. Set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in history, ‘Lahore 1947’ promises to deliver a compelling narrative. Scheduled for a Republic Day release next year, the film is already generating significant buzz and anticipation among audiences.