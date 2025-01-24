Oscars 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads with 13 nods; top snubs and surprises

Ariana Grande can’t stop crying after Oscar Nomination for ‘Wicked’
'Wicked' is a film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, exploring the untold story of the witches of Oz. Ariana Grande stars as Glinda, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.
The highly-awaited nominations list for the Oscars 2025 is finally out! As per expectations, top titles of the year earn top nods, with several surprise entries and major snubs.
As stakeholders of global cinema and cinephiles gear up for the dazzling night celebrating the best of world cinema, the list of top contenders makes way.
The Spanish-language, French production crime musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ is leading the year with 13 nominations. The feat is the most ever for a non-English movie. Notably, the film is just one nomination short of the most-ever nominations for a film. It missed the record of 14 nominations earned by ‘La La Land’ (2016), ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘All About Eve’ (1950). Meanwhile, ‘The Brutalist’ which chronicles the rise of a war survivor’s architectural dreams and structures, follows with 10 nods. Tying with it is ‘Wicked,’ a musical narrative dealing with racism and authority.
Coming in next is the legendary musical icon Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ with 8 nominations. Standing by its side is ‘Conclave,’ a theological thriller. Focusing on Russian oligarchs, ‘Anora’ bags 6 nods while the saga of overthrowing a tyrannical regime, ‘Dune 2’ follows with 5 nominations. Additionally, the chilling body-horror flick ‘Substance’ also boasts 5 nods.
The frontrunners of this year’s race have one thing in common- their bold and discourse-encouraging narrative fueled with socio-political undertones. However, there are several surprise entries and snubs that have perplexed the minds of cinephiles. The biggest surprise entry is ‘Apprentice,’ the film that focuses on the rise of Donald Trump, and his mentor Roy Cohn. While the film faced the new president’s flack and didn’t impress much at the box office either, it has managed to bag top nods. The pick could very well be attributed to Trump’s election as the president.
A slew of snubs has emerged in the Best Actress category with Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman not making the cut for ‘Maria’ and ‘Baby Girl.’ Coming to the best actor category, the Academy snubbed Daniel Cragi for his performance in ‘Queer.’
In a proud and impressive feat, ‘Anuja’ has earned a nod in the Best Live Action Short Film Category. Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra have backed the title. The film focuses on a gifted nine-year-old girl and her sister. The two face a life-altering opportunity that tests their bond. Another title snubbed this year, is Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ The title emerged as one of the top films of the year, however, the Academy has completely overlooked it.
The complete list of the nominations for Oscars 2025:
