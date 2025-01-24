Oscars 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads with 13 nods; top snubs and surprises

The highly-awaited nominations list for the Oscars 2025 is finally out! As stakeholders of global cinema and cinephiles gear up for the dazzling night celebrating the best of world cinema, the list of top contenders makes way. As per expectations, the top titles of the year earn a spree of nods.

The Spanish-language, French production crime musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ is leading the year with 13 nominations. The feat is the most ever for a non-English movie. Notably, the film is just one nomination short of the most-ever nominations for a film. It missed the record of 14 nominations earned by ‘La La Land’ (2016), ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘All About Eve’ (1950). Meanwhile, ‘The Brutalist’ which chronicles the rise of a war survivor’s architectural dreams and structures, follows with 10 nods. Tying with it is ‘Wicked,’ a musical narrative dealing with racism and authority.

Coming in next is the legendary musical icon Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ with 8 nominations. Standing by its side is ‘Conclave,’ a theological thriller. Focusing on Russian oligarchs, ‘Anora’ bags 6 nods while the saga of overthrowing a tyrannical regime, ‘Dune 2’ follows with 5 nominations. Additionally, the chilling body-horror flick ‘Substance’ also boasts 5 nods.

The Snubs and the Surprises of Oscars 2025

The frontrunners of this year’s race have one thing in common- their bold and discourse-encouraging narrative fueled with socio-political undertones. However, there are several surprise entries and snubs that have perplexed the minds of cinephiles. The biggest surprise entry is ‘Apprentice,’ the film that focuses on the rise of Donald Trump, and his mentor Roy Cohn. While the film faced the new president’s flack and didn’t impress much at the box office either, it has managed to bag top nods. The pick could very well be attributed to Trump’s election as the president.

A slew of snubs has emerged in the Best Actress category with Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman not making the cut for ‘Maria’ and ‘Baby Girl.’ Coming to the best actor category, the Academy snubbed Daniel Cragi for his performance in ‘Queer.’

India at the Oscars 2025: ‘Anuja’ makes the cut, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ misses

In a proud and impressive feat, ‘Anuja’ has earned a nod in the Best Live Action Short Film Category. Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra have backed the title. The film focuses on a gifted nine-year-old girl and her sister. The two face a life-altering opportunity that tests their bond. Another title snubbed this year, is Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ The title emerged as one of the top films of the year, however, the Academy has completely overlooked it.

The complete list of the nominations for Oscars 2025:

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

The Substance

Wicked

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys.

Best actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing.

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez.

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez.

Best supporting actor

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain.

Best director

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist.

Best adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

Conclave – Peter Straughan

Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard.

Best original screenplay

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg.

Best original song

Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late

Like A Bird – Sing Sing

The Journey – The Six Triple Eight

El Mal – Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez.

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Emilia Pérez.

Best international feature

I’m Still Here – Brazil

The Girl with the Needle – Denmark

Flow – Latvia

Emilia Pérez – France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany.

Best animated feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Memoir of a Snail.

Best documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Sugarcane.

Best costume design

Wicked

Nosferatu

Conclave

Gladiator II

A Complete Unknown.

Best make-up and hairstyling

A Different Man

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Emilia Pérez.

Best production design

Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu.

Best sound

Wicked

The Wild Robot

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez.

Best film editing

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Brutalist.

Best cinematography

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Brutalist.

Best visual effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Alien: Romulus.

Best live-action short

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

I’m Not a Robot.

Best animated short

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

In the Shadow of the Cypress.

Best documentary short

Death by Numbers

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

I Am Ready, Warden.