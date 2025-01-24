Logo

# Entertainment

Oscars 2025: ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads with 13 nods; top snubs and surprises

The highly-awaited nominations list for the Oscars 2025 is finally out! As per expectations, top titles of the year earn top nods, with several surprise entries and major snubs.

Aakriti Agarwala | January 24, 2025 3:47 pm

The highly-awaited nominations list for the Oscars 2025 is finally out! As stakeholders of global cinema and cinephiles gear up for the dazzling night celebrating the best of world cinema, the list of top contenders makes way. As per expectations, the top titles of the year earn a spree of nods.

The Spanish-language, French production crime musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ is leading the year with 13 nominations. The feat is the most ever for a non-English movie. Notably, the film is just one nomination short of the most-ever nominations for a film. It missed the record of 14 nominations earned by ‘La La Land’ (2016), ‘Titanic’ (1997) and ‘All About Eve’ (1950). Meanwhile, ‘The Brutalist’ which chronicles the rise of a war survivor’s architectural dreams and structures, follows with 10 nods. Tying with it is ‘Wicked,’ a musical narrative dealing with racism and authority.

Coming in next is the legendary musical icon Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ with 8 nominations. Standing by its side is ‘Conclave,’ a theological thriller. Focusing on Russian oligarchs, ‘Anora’ bags 6 nods while the saga of overthrowing a tyrannical regime, ‘Dune 2’ follows with 5 nominations. Additionally, the chilling body-horror flick ‘Substance’ also boasts 5 nods.

The Snubs and the Surprises of Oscars 2025

The frontrunners of this year’s race have one thing in common- their bold and discourse-encouraging narrative fueled with socio-political undertones. However, there are several surprise entries and snubs that have perplexed the minds of cinephiles. The biggest surprise entry is ‘Apprentice,’ the film that focuses on the rise of Donald Trump, and his mentor Roy Cohn. While the film faced the new president’s flack and didn’t impress much at the box office either, it has managed to bag top nods. The pick could very well be attributed to Trump’s election as the president.

A slew of snubs has emerged in the Best Actress category with Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman not making the cut for ‘Maria’ and ‘Baby Girl.’ Coming to the best actor category, the Academy snubbed Daniel Cragi for his performance in ‘Queer.’

India at the Oscars 2025: ‘Anuja’ makes the cut, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ misses

In a proud and impressive feat, ‘Anuja’ has earned a nod in the Best Live Action Short Film Category. Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra have backed the title. The film focuses on a gifted nine-year-old girl and her sister. The two face a life-altering opportunity that tests their bond. Another title snubbed this year, is Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ The title emerged as one of the top films of the year, however, the Academy has completely overlooked it.

 

The complete list of the nominations for Oscars 2025:

Best picture

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • The Substance
  • Wicked
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys.

 

Best actor

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing.

 

 Best actress

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Mikey Madison – Anora
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez.

 

 Best supporting actress

  • Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez.

 

 Best supporting actor

  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain.

 

 Best director

  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
  • James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist.

 

 Best adapted screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold
  • Conclave – Peter Straughan
  • Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
  • Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
  • Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard.

 

Best original screenplay

  • Anora – Sean Baker
  • The Brutalist – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
  • September 5 – Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
  • The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
  • A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg.

 

 Best original song

  • Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late
  • Like A Bird – Sing Sing
  • The Journey – The Six Triple Eight
  • El Mal – Emilia Pérez
  • Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez.

 

Best original score

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot
  • Emilia Pérez.

 

 Best international feature

  • I’m Still Here – Brazil
  • The Girl with the Needle – Denmark
  • Flow – Latvia
  • Emilia Pérez – France
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig – Germany.

 

 Best animated feature

  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot
  • Memoir of a Snail.

 

 Best documentary feature

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
  • No Other Land
  • Porcelain War
  • Sugarcane.

 

 Best costume design

  • Wicked
  • Nosferatu
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • A Complete Unknown.

 

 Best make-up and hairstyling

  • A Different Man
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked
  • Emilia Pérez.

 

 Best production design

  • Wicked
  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu.

 

 Best sound

  • Wicked
  • The Wild Robot
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez.

 

Best film editing

  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Wicked
  • The Brutalist.

 

 Best cinematography

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Maria
  • Nosferatu
  • The Brutalist.

 

 Best visual effects

  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked
  • Alien: Romulus.

 

 Best live-action short

  • Anuja
  • The Last Ranger
  • A Lien
  • The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
  • I’m Not a Robot.

 

 Best animated short

  • Beautiful Men
  • Magic Candies
  • Wander to Wonder
  • Yuck!
  • In the Shadow of the Cypress.

 

 Best documentary short

  • Death by Numbers
  • Incident
  • Instruments of a Beating Heart
  • The Only Girl in the Orchestra
  • I Am Ready, Warden.

 

