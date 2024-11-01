Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate 16 years of love with ‘cringe’ throwbacks

Today marks the 16th wedding anniversary of Bollywood’s beloved couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. To celebrate, the duo took a delightful stroll down memory lane, sharing snapshots from their wedding day that reflect the quirky charm and nostalgia of early 2000s photography.

Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to post a heartfelt yet humorous tribute to their journey together.

The post featured a compilation of photos from their wedding and mehendi ceremonies, capturing traditional poses, bold backdrops, and what Tahira lovingly dubbed “cringe-worthy” décor—a playful nod to the distinct style of that era.

“From Shri Ganesh portraits to red zebra flowers as the backdrop, contrived poses… it’s been quite a journey,” Tahira Kashyap wrote, adding that last year she had even mistakenly wished Ayushmann Khurrana on the wrong date. This year, she embraced the spirit of those days with a fun reminder: “When you celebrate cringe, you truly are in love.”

Ayushmann, known for his roles in both socially driven and light-hearted Bollywood films, joined in on the celebration by resharing Tahira’s post on his Instagram story. He added a romantic touch, setting it to the classic Bollywood track ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’ from the 1991 film ‘Saajan’.

On the professional front, Ayushmann is gearing up for an exciting new project, where he will share the screen with actress Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The yet-to-be-titled action-comedy is set to be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, marking the third collaboration between these production houses. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film has generated considerable buzz as fans eagerly await this fresh on-screen pairing.