Athiya Shetty shows off baby bump in new year post with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are entering an exciting new phase of their lives, and the couple is sharing their joy with fans. As they look forward to becoming parents in 2025, Athiya gave a sweet glimpse of her pregnancy journey with a heartwarming Instagram post to ring in the New Year.

In the post, Athiya shared a series of intimate moments with her cricketer husband, KL Rahul. One of the photos captures the couple enjoying a tender moment, with Athiya resting her head on Rahul’s shoulder.

Another picture shows her proudly showcasing her baby bump while taking a walk with him. She captioned the post with a hopeful message: “2025, looking forward to you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Athiya also shared an inspiring note that read, “Slow down often, count your blessings, be kind to your heart, believe in new beginnings,” reflecting her positive outlook as she prepares for the arrival of their little one.

The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in November 2024, sharing the exciting news with a touching post on Instagram.

The announcement featured a message that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” accompanied by baby feet emojis and a clip art of an evil eye for good luck. Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments with congratulations. Actor Rakul Preet Singh expressed her happiness with a joyful “Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys,” while Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Congratulations my darling, so happy for you both.” Athiya’s close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also chimed in with a series of red heart emojis.

The couple’s relationship has been a topic of much love and attention. Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, marking a significant milestone in their personal lives.

On the professional front, KL Rahul recently celebrated a decade of playing international cricket and is currently focused on his role in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Athiya, the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, made her acting debut in 2015 with ‘Hero’ and has since appeared in films like ‘Mubarakan’ and ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’.