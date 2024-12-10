Ashutosh Gowariker Productions marks 20 years of storytelling

Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt. Ltd. (AGPPL) has reached a major milestone, celebrating 20 years in the Indian entertainment industry.

Established in 2004 by renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife, Sunita Gowariker, the production house has been at the forefront of creating films that resonate with audiences both in India and internationally.

The journey began with the release of “Swades,” a heartfelt story of homecoming and social responsibility that remains a cinematic classic. Over the years, AGPPL has brought to life several acclaimed films, including “Jodhaa Akbar,” which portrayed the legendary union of Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai; “Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,” a historical drama centered on the Chittagong uprising; “Mohenjo Daro,” an epic set in the Indus Valley civilization; and “Panipat,” a depiction of the Third Battle of Panipat.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions (@agppl)

To celebrate this milestone, Ashutosh Gowariker Productions released a special trailer showcasing highlights from its iconic productions. The trailer reflects the artistry, grandeur, and emotional depth that define the studio’s storytelling approach. Sunita Gowariker shared her thoughts on this occasion, describing AGPPL as her “third baby” and expressing pride in the journey filled with hard work, creativity, and collaboration.

Reflecting on the past two decades, she acknowledged the highs and lows, cherishing every moment and looking forward to the future with excitement.

Ashutosh Gowariker echoed her sentiments, recalling how AGPPL was founded with a dream of telling stories close to their hearts. He credited the success of the company to the talented artists, technicians, and crew members who brought their visions to life.

He also expressed gratitude to audiences for their unwavering love and support, emphasizing how their enthusiasm fuels the drive to continue creating impactful cinema.

The anniversary celebration drew heartfelt congratulations from many industry icons. Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with AGPPL on “Swades,” described the film as one of his most special projects and lauded the production house’s achievements.

Hrithik Roshan also congratulated the team for its legacy of excellence and memorable storytelling. These tributes highlight the lasting impact of AGPPL’s work on both artists and audiences.

AGPPL’s contributions go beyond entertainment, as its films often address significant social themes such as nationalism, religious tolerance, caste systems, and women’s empowerment. By sparking meaningful conversations on these topics, the production house has carved a unique space for itself in Indian cinema.

Its projects have earned numerous accolades, including National Awards and recognition at international film festivals.