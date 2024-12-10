Sonu Nigam slams politicians for disrespecting artists mid-show!

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam has made a heartfelt plea to politicians, urging them to either avoid attending performances or stay for their entirety. His appeal comes after an incident at the “Rising Rajasthan” event, where several dignitaries left mid-show, leaving the artist disheartened.

In a video shared on Instagram, Sonu addressed the situation, recounting how the departure of prominent leaders, including Rajasthan’s Chief Minister and other ministers, disrupted the event’s atmosphere. Speaking in Hindi, he emphasized the importance of respecting artists and the sanctity of art.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

“Delegates from across the world came to honor Rajasthan’s culture and pride,” Sonu Nigam said. “However, midway through the performance, the CM and others left. Following them, all the delegates also exited. This kind of behavior sends a wrong message about our regard for art and artists.”

Sonu, revered for his soulful voice and strong connection with fans, made it clear that his message wasn’t about politics but respect. “If you have to leave, please do so before the performance begins. Walking out mid-show is not only disrespectful to the artist but also to the divine art represented by Saraswati,” he added.

“Politicians carry immense responsibilities, and I understand their time is valuable. But I humbly request them not to come at all if they cannot stay. It’s better than insulting art by leaving abruptly,” he said.

The Instagram video, captioned as a “humble request to all respected politicians of India,” quickly garnered attention. Fans and fellow artists rallied behind Sonu, applauding his courage to speak out against a practice that many feel undermines the spirit of performances.