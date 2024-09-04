Manvat Murders: Ashutosh Gowariker returns to acting in Marathi crime thriller

Ashutosh Gowariker, a name synonymous with blockbuster films, is making a notable comeback to Marathi entertainment. This time, however, he’s not behind the camera but in front of it, taking on the role of Super Cop Ramakant Kulkarni in the upcoming crime thriller series “Manvat Murders.” This marks Gowariker’s return to acting in Marathi cinema after his appearance in the 2016 film “Ventilator,” which was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and produced by Priyanka Chopra.

The buzz surrounding “Manvat Murders” has been growing since the release of its gripping trailer. The series dives into a chilling narrative based on real events, focusing on a string of brutal murders that rocked a small village in Marathwada between 1972 and 1974. The plot is adapted from CID officer Ramakant S. Kulkarni’s autobiographical work, “Footprints on the Sand of Crime,” and follows the meticulous investigation led by Gowariker’s character, Kulkarni.

Gowariker steps into the shoes of this determined officer, portraying a man driven by an unwavering commitment to uncover the truth. His character is tasked with piecing together a puzzle that spans years, all while under immense pressure to catch a killer before they strike again. The series promises to capture the essence of 1970s rural Maharashtra, with all its atmospheric tension and the challenges that come with solving such complex crimes in a pre-digital era.

Directed by the acclaimed Ashish Bende, “Manvat Murders” is not just another crime series. It delves deep into the psyche of those involved in the investigation, exploring the emotional and psychological toll such cases take on law enforcement. The show aims to bring to life the intense environment of the time, a period when crime-solving relied heavily on the skill and intuition of detectives like Kulkarni.

Backing this intriguing narrative is a team of seasoned professionals, including producers Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare from Storyteller’s Nook, and creator Girish Joshi. Their combined expertise ensures that “Manvat Murders” will be a series worth watching.

Fans of crime dramas won’t have to wait much longer, as “Manvat Murders” is set to premiere on Sony LIV on October 4. With a compelling story, a talented cast, and the return of Ashutosh Gowariker to acting, this series is shaping up to be a must-watch.