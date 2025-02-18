Asha Audio Launches “Asha Next Gen”

Asha Audio Company announced the launch of Asha Next Gen—a platform dedicated to the new generation of artists and music lovers, focused on fresh sounds across Rap, Pop, Indie, and Original Music.

Founded in 1995 with the blessings of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Asha Audio has been instrumental in shaping the Bengali music industry, pioneering contemporary and band music while preserving the richness of Rabindrasangeet, modern songs, devotional music, and more.

Advertisement

Asha Next Gen will leverage digital platforms, streaming services, to promote fresh musical talents and bring them closer to their audience. This initiative aligns with Asha Audio’s long-standing vision—to nurture talent, push creative boundaries, and keep Bengali music thriving in the modern era.

Advertisement

“After 30 years, Asha Audio introduced its sister concern record label “Asha Next Gen” – a dynamic platform designed to empower the emerging wave of musical talent,” said Apeksha Lahiri of Asha Audio Company.