Arshad Warsi praises OTT for providing opportunities to great actors

As the curtains close on 2023, actor Arshad Warsi reflects on the transformative impact of the OTT era on the entertainment industry. Warsi enjoyed professional success with the acclaimed Asur 2 this year. He shared his insights during a year-end roundtable interview alongside fellow actors Manoj Bajpayee, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arjun Mathur, Aparshakti Khurana, and more.

In the candid conversation, Arshad Warsi commended the OTT platform for unlocking opportunities for exceptional actors. He stated, “OTT has done well; it has given opportunities to great actors. Unfortunately, it’s a bitter truth but it’s a truth. To be on the bigger screen, you need to look a certain way, irrespective of your talent, that’s it.”

In addition, Warsi shared insights into the dynamics of creating a sequel for a web series. “Nobody thought of Asur Season 2. I think S2 can only happen if S1 is worthy, and that decides the capability of Season 2. In a web series, you need to hold the audience’s interest in part 1 itself,” he explained.

Discussing the evolving landscape between films made for OTT platforms and traditional theaters, Warsi expressed his thoughts on the challenges faced by sensible cinema. “After a point, the film is not the actor’s; it becomes a business. Unfortunately, for sensible cinema, there is a very limited amount of people in our country who watch it,” he remarked. This highlights the financial constraints faced by such projects.

Amidst his professional achievements, Arshad Warsi recently marked the 20th anniversary of Munnabhai MBBS by revisiting cherished memories. Currently serving as a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, Warsi is also actively working on the shooting of the multi-starrer film, Welcome To Jungle. As he embraces the diverse facets of the entertainment industry, Arshad Warsi remains an influential figure celebrating the opportunities brought forth by the ever-expanding realm of OTT.