Army officers advised Sidharth Malhotra against dusting uniform in ‘Shershaah’ shoot

Kiara Advani has disclosed an intriguing anecdote about Sidharth Malhotra during the filming of Shershaah. The movie delves into the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil War. Advani shared how Malhotra received an unusual directive not to remove the dust from his uniform while shooting.

Observing Independence Day, Kiara Advani recently paid a visit to the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in Amritsar. The actress made an appearance on program “Jai Jawan” and engaged with soldiers posted along the India-Pakistan border. During their interaction, Kiara shared an intriguing anecdote from her 2021 movie “Shershaah”. She had starred alongside her husband and fellow actor, Sidharth Malhotra.

In “Shershaah,” Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara recounted a specific incident from the film’s production. She remembered that after a particular shot, Sidharth, still clad in his uniform, instinctively brushed off some dust from his attire for a retake.

However, the genuine Indian Army officers who were there on set, promptly advised him against it. Recollecting the episode, Kiara quoted Sidharth saying, “I remember one incident that Sidharth told me from Shershaah. After a shot, he started wiping off the dust from his uniform and the real officers were with him at the time, they asked him, ‘Why are you wiping it off? Ye toh humari desh ki mitti hai. It’s our pride.”

“Shershaah” was a movie that told the inspiring story of Captain Vikram Batra, a true hero who gave his life in the Kargil War. Even after his death, he received the Param Vir Chakra. Vishnuvardhan and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions are the director and producers of the film respectively. In the movie, Kiara portrayed the role of Vikram Batra’s girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

On February 7 of this year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot. The captivating images from their wedding have secured the title of the most-liked Instagram post in India. Their on-screen journey began with the movie “Shershaah,” which also marked the inception of their real-life love story. Presently, Kiara is engrossed in the production of ‘Gamechanger,’ a pan-India film that features her alongside Ram Charan.

Kiara Advani’s connection with the armed forces extended beyond the border outpost. She revealed that during the promotion of “Shershaah,” she had the honor of visiting Kargil. This experience drew her even closer to the film’s essence and its underlying themes, enabling her to deeply engage with the emotions and narratives that fueled the storyline.

Furthermore, she gained insight into the multi-layered security measures deployed at the border, encompassing features such as fencing, barbed wires, cultivated lands, armed soldiers, and horses employed for patrolling and pursuit. Kiara also had interactions with female soldiers stationed at the outpost, sharing a heartfelt message with the daughter of one of the soldiers. Kiara’s words “We are proud of your mother” resonated profoundly, bringing genuine joy to the soldier’s countenance and evoking a heartfelt response from all of us.